

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 64 Indian companies will invest 1.3 billion pounds in the UK, creating 6,900 jobs, No.10 Downing Street has announced.



The major new deals were signed during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's two-day trade mission to India, where he has promised to open doors for British business and drive growth at home.



Indian investments will flow into sectors including engineering, technology and the creative industries.



From next-generation electric motorbikes, semi-conductor development and agricultural innovation - the investments will benefit some of the UK's most exciting industries and cement the UK-India economic partnership, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.



On the first day of his visit, Starmer met with Indian business leaders and sealed the deals in Mumbai.



Starmer said, 'These investments are a powerful endorsement of the UK's global standing and economic potential. Nearly 7,000 new jobs spread across every region of our country will mean more opportunities, more innovation, and make working people better off.'



Among the major deals signed Wednesday, automobile manufacturing company TVS Motor will invest 250 million pounds in Solihull to expand its Norton Motorcycles operations and develop next-generation electric vehicles.



Engineering company Cyient is investing 100 million pounds to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains.



In Somerset, tech firm Atul-Date Palm Developments is investing 11 million pounds in sustainable and innovative Agri-tech.



Mastek, a global digital engineering firm, is investing 2 million pounds to open a new AI and Experience Centre in London and Leeds office.



NeoCeltic Global Ltd. is investing 5 million pounds to deliver advanced orthopaedic and rehabilitation solutions, creating 85 jobs across London and Cardiff.



Alcor Logistics is expanding into Liverpool and London with a 4 million pound investment to establish UK operations as a non-vessel operator.



A UK-India trade deal, signed in July, will reduce tariffs on imports from the UK to India and vice versa, and it has created a burst of momentum for bilateral trade.



India is already the UK's second largest investor and more than 1,000 Indian companies operate in that country, supporting millions of jobs.



