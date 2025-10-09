BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Raises $1.1 Million Through the Sale of Marketable Securities and Announces Flow-Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has raised proceeds of approximately C$1,133,000 through the sales of marketable securities held by the Company. The sales were conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds from the sales strengthens BeMetals' cash position and brings its current cash balance to a total of approximately C$1,520,000.

BeMetals also announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,700,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$749,000.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to incur Qualifying Expenditures (as defined below) on the Company's Savant Gold Project (the "Savant Project"), located in Ontario, Canada.

BeMetals' initial exploration work program at the Savant Project is commencing in early October and is to include ground sampling and mapping activities. This work will focus on collecting geological data to assist in refining and prioritizing prospective areas of interest, with the objective of generating targets for future drilling.

The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" related to the Company's mineral project in Ontario that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). Such Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and renounced to the benefit of subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees to certain arm's length finders engaged in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects. BeMetals is an affiliate company of B2Gold Corp. which currently owns approximately 24% of BeMetals outstanding shares. The Company plans to explore the Savant Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions which hosts several past producers as well as current operations, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also has the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC. Here the Company has discovered copper mineralization with geological characteristics and intersected widths and grades similar to that of large-scale copper mines in the same region. Additionally, the Company has its compelling Kazan gold exploration projects in Japan, while continuing to evaluate additional potential strategic acquisition opportunities.

