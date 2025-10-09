Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record September quarter revenue with positive momentum through the quarter

Outlook for December quarter operating margin of 10.5 to 12 percent with adjusted EPS of $1.60 to $1.90

Expect full year adjusted EPS of approximately $6, in the upper half of July guidance

Full year free cash flow outlook of $3.5 to $4 billion, in line with long-term targets

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter and provided its outlook for the December quarter and full year 2025. Highlights of the September quarter, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and incorporated here.

"Delta's competitive advantages and differentiation have never been more evident, and thanks to the hard work of our people, we continue to elevate the customer experience and extend our industry leadership. We delivered September quarter results at the top end of our expectations on a combination of strong execution and improving fundamentals," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

"Momentum is continuing into the final stretch of our Centennial year, positioning us to deliver strong December quarter earnings. Looking to 2026, Delta is well positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement consistent with our long-term financial framework."

September Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $16.7 billion

Operating income of $1.7 billion with an operating margin of 10.1 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.8 billion with a pre-tax margin of 10.7 percent

Earnings per share of $2.17

Operating cash flow of $1.8 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $459 million

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $14.9 billion at quarter end

September Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $15.2 billion

Operating income of $1.7 billion with an operating margin of 11.2 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.5 billion with a pre-tax margin of 9.8 percent

Earnings per share of $1.71

Operating cash flow of $1.8 billion

Financial Guidance1



FY 2025 Earnings Per Share Approx. $6 Free Cash Flow ($B) $3.5 - $4 Gross Leverage2 Less than 2.5x





4Q25 Total Revenue YoY Up 2% - 4% Operating Margin 10.5% - 12% Earnings Per Share $1.60 - $1.90



1Non-GAAP measures; Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliations for historical comparison figures 2Adjusted debt to EBITDAR

Revenue Environment and Outlook

"Delta generated record September quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, up 4.1 percent year-over-year, reflecting the strength of our diverse, high margin revenue streams and improving Domestic fundamentals. Over the last 6 weeks, sales trends have accelerated across all geographies and in every advance purchase window, positioning Delta to finish the year with momentum. For the December quarter, we expect total revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent over last year's record performance, with healthy sequential unit revenue improvement driven by continued Domestic strength and meaningful improvement in Transatlantic unit revenue," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president.

Record September quarter revenue reflecting the strength of Delta's brand: September quarter total revenue increased 4.1 percent over prior year to a record $15.2 billion, led by premium, corporate and loyalty. Adjusted total unit revenue (TRASM) growth improved 3.5 points sequentially, with the September quarter up 0.3 percent over prior year. Consistent with previous disclosures, year-over-year comparisons for the September quarter benefitted from lapping last year's CrowdStrike-caused outage, including 2.6 points on total revenue growth and 1.1 points on total unit revenue growth. The December quarter outlook for revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent reflects healthy sequential improvement in underlying revenue and unit revenue trends.

September quarter total revenue increased 4.1 percent over prior year to a record $15.2 billion, led by premium, corporate and loyalty. Adjusted total unit revenue (TRASM) growth improved 3.5 points sequentially, with the September quarter up 0.3 percent over prior year. Consistent with previous disclosures, year-over-year comparisons for the September quarter benefitted from lapping last year's CrowdStrike-caused outage, including 2.6 points on total revenue growth and 1.1 points on total unit revenue growth. The December quarter outlook for revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent reflects healthy sequential improvement in underlying revenue and unit revenue trends. Diverse, high-margin revenue streams leading growth: Delta's diversified revenue base contributed 60 percent of total revenue in the third quarter and grew double-digits year-over-year. Premium revenue grew 9 percent compared to the September quarter of 2024, with improvement across all products. Loyalty revenue increased 9 percent year-over-year as SkyMiles members continue to deepen engagement beyond flight. American Express remuneration of $2 billion grew 12 percent over prior year, driven by double-digit co-brand spend growth.

Delta's diversified revenue base contributed 60 percent of total revenue in the third quarter and grew double-digits year-over-year. Premium revenue grew 9 percent compared to the September quarter of 2024, with improvement across all products. Loyalty revenue increased 9 percent year-over-year as SkyMiles members continue to deepen engagement beyond flight. American Express remuneration of $2 billion grew 12 percent over prior year, driven by double-digit co-brand spend growth. Improving Domestic revenue environment: Domestic passenger revenue grew 5 percent year-over-year, supported by an acceleration in corporate sales, continued strength in premium cabins and an inflection in main cabin unit revenue growth. Domestic unit revenue grew 2 percent over prior year during the quarter and is expected to remain positive in the December quarter.

Domestic passenger revenue grew 5 percent year-over-year, supported by an acceleration in corporate sales, continued strength in premium cabins and an inflection in main cabin unit revenue growth. Domestic unit revenue grew 2 percent over prior year during the quarter and is expected to remain positive in the December quarter. Corporate sales* rebounding with sequential improvement across all sectors: Corporate sales were up 8 percent over prior year in the third quarter. Recent corporate survey results indicate that roughly 90 percent of companies expect their travel volume to increase or remain steady in 2026, 5 points higher than last year's survey at this time.

*Corporate sales represent the revenue from tickets sold to corporate contracted customers, including tickets for travel during and beyond the referenced time period

Cost Performance and Outlook

"Our teams continue to deliver for our customers, achieving operational performance that has led the industry. Non-fuel unit cost growth was approximately flat compared to prior year, bringing year-to-date non-fuel unit cost growth to less than 2 percent, consistent with our low-single digit guidance at the start of the year even as we reduced capacity post summer to align to demand," said Dan Janki, Delta's chief financial officer.

September Quarter 2025 Cost Performance

Operating expense of $15.0 billion and adjusted operating expense of $13.5 billion

Adjusted non-fuel costs of $10.6 billion

Non-fuel CASM was 13.35¢, an increase of 0.3 percent year-over-year

Adjusted fuel expense of $2.6 billion was down 8 percent year-over-year

Adjusted fuel price of $2.25 per gallon decreased 11 percent year-over-year with a refinery benefit of 5¢ per gallon

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

"With strong cash generation through the year, we have paid down nearly $2 billion in debt year-to-date, bringing gross leverage to 2.4x at the end of the quarter," Janki said. "For the full year, we expect free cash flow of $3.5 to $4 billion. This outlook is within our long-term target range and enables us to pay down debt while continuing to reinvest in the business and return cash to shareholders."

Adjusted net debt of $15.6 billion at September quarter end, a reduction of $2.4 billion from the end of 2024

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations for the September quarter of $459 million

Weighted average interest rate of 4.5 percent with 95 percent fixed rate debt and 5 percent variable rate debt

Adjusted operating cash flow in the September quarter of $1.8 billion, and with gross capital expenditures of $1.1 billion, free cash flow was $833 million

Air Traffic Liability ended the quarter at $8.2 billion

Liquidity* of $6.9 billion at quarter-end, including $3.1 billion in undrawn revolver capacity

*Includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities

September Quarter 2025 Highlights

Operations, Network and Fleet

Operated the most on-time airline year-to-date, leading competitive set in on-time departures and arrivals and network peers in completion factor 1

Took delivery of 31 aircraft year-to-date and 12 in the September quarter, including the A330-900, A321neo and A220-300

Retired 6 aircraft during the September quarter, bringing the total to 20 retirements year-to-date

For the first time, Delta invited its SkyMiles Members and employees to choose two of its newest island destinations from New York-JFK: Sardinia and Malta, both launching in summer 2026

Announced new and expanded service in Austin beginning in late 2025 and in the first half of 2026, serving nearly 30 destinations and furthering strategic growth in the city into next year

Continued investment in the Transatlantic network with the announcement of new routes from Boston to Madrid and Nice, increased service to Barcelona and Milan, and new direct flights from Seattle to Barcelona and Rome, starting May 2026

Announced first ever U.S. carrier nonstop service from New York-JFK to Porto, Portugal, starting May 2026

Announced new Hong Kong route from LAX starting June 2026, expanding Transpacific connectivity to one of the top business travel and cargo markets globally

Culture and People

Accrued $986 million in profit sharing year-to-date towards next February's payout

Earned Great Place To Work® Certification for the seventh year based on the Trust Index survey of Delta Employees

Named No. 2 on the Forbes 2025 list of the World's Best Employers, up from No. 6 in 2024 and the only U.S. airline to rank in the top 100

Ranked No. 3 on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List, the only airline to make the list

Named the top American employer in Georgia, Michigan and Utah by Forbes in its seventh annual list of Best Employers by State

Received the Corporate Citizenship Award from the Boston Business Journal as one of the Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts, the only airline to be recognized

Over 900 Delta people volunteered with the 9/11 Day organization in 15 cities across the U.S. on 9/11 to assemble meals for Americans facing food insecurity

Hosted annual Women Inspiring the Next Generation (WING) flight, bringing 130 girls to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, exposing girls to career opportunities in aviation

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Launched YouTube as the newest partner to join Delta's industry-leading in-flight entertainment experience, bringing access to ad-free content to customers across seatback screens and personal devices

More than 1 million SkyMiles Members linked their accounts with Uber, making it easier for customers to earn miles in their everyday activities

Led network peers in the Travel + Leisure 2025 World's Best Awards survey in its Readers' 10 Favorite Airlines in the U.S. of 2025 list

Expanded the advanced meal selection option to Delta Comfort customers on select international flights

Named the Best Airline Entertainment winner in the 2025 Rolling Stone Travel Awards, recognizing Delta's best-in-class content and entertainment offerings

Continued the roll out of fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles Members with nearly 1,000 aircraft equipped

Unveiled SHOWCASE, a new, more valuable digital experience for managed corporate travel, rolling out to corporate accounts later this year and replacing the current Delta Professional site

Environmental Sustainability

Announced new partnership with Maeve Aerospace, Delta's fifth Sustainable Skies Lab revolutionary fleet partner, to advance the development of its hybrid-electric regional aircraft

In collaboration with Shell and Portland International Airport (PDX), Delta took delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into the PDX fuel system, marking the first commercial-scale SAF uplift at PDX

1FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights system wide, Delta's competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL) and Delta's network peers (AA, UA, and DL) from Jan 1 - Sept 30, 2025. On-time is defined as A0

September Quarter 2025 Results

September quarter results have been adjusted primarily for third-party refinery sales and gains/losses on investments as described in the reconciliations in Note A.



GAAP $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q25 3Q24 Operating income 1,684 1,397 287 21 % Operating margin 10.1 % 8.9 % 1.2 pts 13 % Pre-tax income 1,777 1,561 216 14 % Pre-tax margin 10.7 % 10.0 % 0.7 pts 7 % Net income 1,417 1,272 145 11 % Diluted earnings per share 2.17 1.97 0.20 10 % Operating revenue 16,673 15,677 996 6 % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents) 21.09 20.58 0.51 2 % Operating expense 14,989 14,280 709 5 % Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents) 18.96 18.75 0.21 1 % Fuel expense 2,570 2,747 (177) (6) % Average fuel price per gallon 2.26 2.51 (0.25) (10) % Operating cash flow 1,847 1,274 573 45 % Capital expenditures 1,160 1,328 (168) (13) % Total debt and finance lease obligations 14,879 17,697 (2,818) (16) %









Adjusted $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q25 3Q24 Operating income 1,695 1,373 322 23 % Operating margin 11.2 % 9.4 % 1.7 pts 19 % Pre-tax income 1,483 1,254 229 18 % Pre-tax margin 9.8 % 8.6 % 1.2 pts 14 % Net income 1,120 971 149 15 % Diluted earnings per share 1.71 1.50 0.21 14 % Operating revenue 15,197 14,594 603 4.1 % TRASM (cents) 19.22 19.16 0.06 0.3 % Operating expense 13,502 13,221 281 2 % Non-fuel cost 10,551 10,130 421 4 % Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) (cents) 13.35 13.30 0.05 0.3 % Fuel expense 2,559 2,771 (212) (8) % Average fuel price per gallon 2.25 2.53 (0.28) (11) % Operating cash flow 1,816 1,276 540 42 % Free cash flow 833 95 738 NM Gross capital expenditures 1,113 1,270 (157) (12) % Adjusted net debt 15,586 18,682 (3,096) (17) %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change

2025 2024 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:

















Passenger $ 13,506 $ 13,107 $ 399 3 %

$ 38,852 $ 38,079 $ 773 2 % Cargo 233 196 37 19 %

654 574 80 14 % Other 2,934 2,374 560 24 %

7,855 7,431 424 6 % Total operating revenue 16,673 15,677 996 6 %

47,361 46,084 1,277 3 %



















Operating Expense:

















Salaries and related costs 4,443 4,231 212 5 %

12,928 12,035 893 7 % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,570 2,747 (177) (6) %

7,439 8,157 (718) (9) % Ancillary businesses and refinery 1,724 1,250 474 38 %

4,383 4,083 300 7 % Contracted services 1,166 1,069 97 9 %

3,442 3,134 308 10 % Landing fees and other rents 921 832 89 11 %

2,650 2,347 303 13 % Regional carrier expense 649 600 49 8 %

1,913 1,731 182 11 % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 667 627 40 6 %

1,904 1,990 (86) (4) % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 645 643 2 - %

1,869 1,865 4 - % Depreciation and amortization 614 643 (29) (5) %

1,823 1,878 (55) (3) % Passenger service 485 463 22 5 %

1,397 1,339 58 4 % Profit sharing 392 320 72 23 %

986 964 22 2 % Aircraft rent 135 137 (2) (1) %

408 411 (3) (1) % Other 578 718 (140) (19) %

1,864 1,872 (8) - % Total operating expense 14,989 14,280 709 5 %

43,006 41,806 1,200 3 %



















Operating Income 1,684 1,397 287 21 %

4,355 4,278 77 2 %



















Non-Operating Income/(Expense):

















Interest expense, net (171) (173) 2 (1) %

(521) (567) 46 (8) % Gain/(loss) on investments, net 311 350 (39) (11) %

1,007 (73) 1,080 NM Loss on extinguishment of debt (6) - (6) NM

(26) (36) 10 (28) % Miscellaneous, net (41) (13) (28) NM

(143) (146) 3 (2) % Total non-operating income/(expense), net 93 164 (71) (43) %

317 (822) 1,139 NM



















Income Before Income Taxes 1,777 1,561 216 14 %

4,672 3,456 1,216 35 %



















Income Tax Provision (360) (289) (71) 25 %

(886) (842) (44) 5 %



















Net Income $ 1,417 $ 1,272 $ 145 11 %

$ 3,786 $ 2,614 $ 1,172 45 %



















Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.18 $ 1.98





$ 5.85 $ 4.08



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.17 $ 1.97





$ 5.80 $ 4.04























Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 649 641





648 640



Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 654 647





653 647





































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,



(in millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change

2025 2024 $ Change % Change Ticket - Main cabin $ 6,063 $ 6,309 $ (246) (4) %

$ 17,771 $ 18,450 $ (679) (4) % Ticket - Premium products 5,796 5,336 460 9 %

16,402 15,377 1,025 7 % Loyalty travel awards 1,108 978 130 13 %

3,140 2,798 342 12 % Travel-related services 539 484 55 11 %

1,539 1,454 85 6 % Passenger revenue $ 13,506 $ 13,107 $ 399 3 %

$ 38,852 $ 38,079 $ 773 2 %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change

2025 2024 $ Change % Change Refinery $ 1,476 $ 1,083 $ 393 36 %

$ 3,680 $ 3,520 $ 160 5 % Loyalty program 847 820 27 3 %

2,509 2,451 58 2 % Ancillary businesses 256 161 95 59 %

710 554 156 28 % Miscellaneous 355 310 45 15 %

956 906 50 6 % Other revenue $ 2,934 $ 2,374 $ 560 24 %

$ 7,855 $ 7,431 $ 424 6 %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







3Q25 vs 3Q24 Revenue

3Q25 ($M)

Change Unit Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic

$ 9,103

5 % 2 % 4 % 4 % Atlantic

2,977

(2) % (7) % (5) % 5 % Latin America

759

(3) % - % 1 % (2) % Pacific

667

3 % (4) % (6) % 7 % Passenger Revenue

$ 13,506

3 % (1) % 1 % 4 % Cargo Revenue

233

19 %





Other Revenue

2,934

24 %





Total Revenue

$ 16,673

6 % 2 %



Third Party Refinery Sales

(1,476)









Total Revenue, adjusted

$ 15,197

4.1 % 0.3 %





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Statistical Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 67,621 66,310 2 %

189,717 185,757 2 % Available seat miles (millions) 79,054 76,162 4 %

225,099 216,360 4 % Passenger mile yield (cents) 19.97 19.77 1 %

20.48 20.50 - % Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 17.08 17.21 (1) %

17.26 17.60 (2) % Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 21.09 20.58 2 %

21.04 21.30 (1) % TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents) 19.22 19.16 - %

19.41 19.67 (1) % Cost per available seat mile (cents) 18.96 18.75 1 %

19.11 19.32 (1) % CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents) 13.35 13.30 - %

13.73 13.48 2 % Passenger load factor 86 % 87 % (1) pt

84 % 86 % (2) pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 1,138 1,096 4 %

3,226 3,093 4 % Average price per fuel gallon $ 2.26 $ 2.51 (10) %

$ 2.31 $ 2.64 (12) % Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A $ 2.25 $ 2.53 (11) %

$ 2.31 $ 2.64 (12) %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30,

(in millions) 2025 2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 1,417 $ 1,272

Depreciation and amortization 614 643

(Gain) loss on fair value investments (307) (346)

Changes in air traffic liability (728) (1,135)

Changes in profit sharing 392 321

Changes in balance sheet and other, net 459 519

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,847 1,274









Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions:





Flight equipment, including advance payments (930) (1,053)

Ground property and equipment, including technology (230) (275)

Redemption of short-term investments - 117

Other, net 125 88

Net cash used in investing activities (1,035) (1,123)









Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Proceeds from long-term obligations 217 -

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations (459) (263)

Cash dividends (122) (96)

Other, net (6) (13)

Net cash used in financing activities (370) (372)









Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents 442 (221)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,529 4,507

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,971 $ 4,286









The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:











Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,791 $ 3,969

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 97 97

Other assets:





Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 83 220

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 3,971 $ 4,286



DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024 ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,791

$ 3,069

Accounts receivable, net 3,612

3,224

Fuel, expendable parts and supplies inventories, net 1,543

1,428

Prepaid expenses and other 2,284

2,123

Total current assets 11,230

9,844









Property and Equipment, Net:







Property and equipment, net 39,372

37,595









Other Assets:







Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,198

6,644

Goodwill 9,753

9,753

Identifiable intangibles, net 5,968

5,975

Equity investments 3,883

2,846

Other noncurrent assets 3,219

2,715

Total other assets 29,021

27,933 Total assets $ 79,623

$ 75,372









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of debt and finance leases $ 2,106

$ 2,175

Current maturities of operating leases 743

763

Air traffic liability 8,165

7,094

Accounts payable 5,022

4,650

Accrued salaries and related benefits 4,434

4,762

Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,654

4,314

Fuel card obligation 1,100

1,100

Other accrued liabilities 2,025

1,812

Total current liabilities 28,249

26,670









Noncurrent Liabilities:







Debt and finance leases 12,773

14,019

Noncurrent operating leases 5,356

5,814

Pension, postretirement and related benefits 3,051

3,144

Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,468

4,512

Deferred income taxes, net 2,961

2,176

Other noncurrent liabilities 3,943

3,744

Total noncurrent liabilities 32,552

33,409









Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity: 18,822

15,293 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,623

$ 75,372

Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.

Adjustments. These reconciliations include certain adjustments to GAAP measures that are made to provide comparability between the reported periods, if applicable, and for the reasons indicated below:

Third-party refinery sales. Refinery sales to third parties, and related expenses, are not related to our airline segment. Excluding these sales therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. Mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period, and therefore we remove this impact to allow investors to better understand and analyze our core performance. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.

MTM adjustments on investments. Unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments that are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. The gains/losses are driven by changes in stock prices, foreign currency fluctuations and other valuation techniques for investments in certain companies, particularly those without publicly-traded shares. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. This adjustment relates to early termination of a portion of our debt. Adjusting for these losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Realized gain on sale of investments. This adjustment relates to gains on the sale of investments generated in adjusted results that had previously been included in GAAP results. During the September 2024 quarter, we sold a portion of our investment in CLEAR. Adjusting for this gain allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted



Three Months Ended

3Q25 vs

3Q24 % Change (in millions) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024

Operating revenue $ 16,673 $ 15,559 $ 15,677



Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (1,476) (1,122) (1,083)



Operating revenue, adjusted $ 15,197 $ 14,437 $ 14,594

4.1 %



Three Months Ended

3Q25 vs

3Q24 % Change 2Q25 vs

2Q24 % Change

September

30, 2025 June 30,

2025 September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024

TRASM (cents) 21.09 21.44 20.58 22.31





Adjusted for:













Third-party refinery sales (1.87) (1.47) (1.42) (1.68)





TRASM, adjusted 19.22 19.97 19.16 20.64

0.3 % (3.2) %

Operating Income, adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating income $ 1,684 $ 1,397 Adjusted for:



MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 11 (24) Operating income, adjusted $ 1,695 $ 1,373

Operating Margin, adjusted



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating margin 10.1 % 8.9 % Adjusted for:



Third-party refinery sales 1.0 0.6 MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.1 (0.2) Operating margin, adjusted 11.2 % 9.4 %

Pre-Tax Income, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share, adjusted



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,777 $ (360) $ 1,417

$ 2.17 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments on investments (311)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 11







Loss on extinguishment of debt 6







Non-GAAP $ 1,483 $ (363) $ 1,120

$ 1.71













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,561 $ (289) $ 1,272

$ 1.97 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments on investments (350)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (24)







Realized gain on sale of investments 67







Non-GAAP $ 1,254 $ (282) $ 971

$ 1.50

Pre-Tax Margin, adjusted



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Pre-tax margin 10.7 % 10.0 % Adjusted for:



Third-party refinery sales 0.9 0.6 MTM adjustments on investments (1.9) (2.2) MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.1 (0.2) Realized gain on sale of investments - 0.4 Pre-tax margin, adjusted 9.8 % 8.6 %

Operating Cash Flow, adjusted. We present operating cash flow, adjusted because management believes adjusting for the following item provides a more meaningful measure for investors:

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities. We adjust for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's operating cash flow that is core to our operations in the periods shown.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,847 $ 1,274 Adjusted for:



Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other (31) 2 Operating cash flow, adjusted $ 1,816 $ 1,276

Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams



Three Months Ended

3Q25 vs 3Q24 Change (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024

Operating revenue $ 16,673 $ 15,677



Adjusted for:







Third-party refinery sales (1,476) (1,083)



Operating revenue, adjusted $ 15,197 $ 14,594



Less: main cabin revenue (6,063) (6,309)



Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams $ 9,134 $ 8,285

10 % Percent of operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams 60 % 57 %

3 points

Adjusted Non-Fuel Cost and Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex")

We adjust operating expense and CASM for certain items described above, as well as the following items and reasons described below:

Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to better understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.

Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating expense $ 14,989 $ 14,280 Adjusted for:



Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,570) (2,747) Third-party refinery sales (1,476) (1,083) Profit sharing (392) (320) Non-Fuel Cost $ 10,551 $ 10,130



Three Months Ended

3Q25 vs

3Q24 %

Change

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024

CASM (cents) 18.96 18.75



Adjusted for:







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3.25) (3.61)



Third-party refinery sales (1.87) (1.42)



Profit sharing (0.50) (0.42)



CASM-Ex 13.35 13.30

0.3 %



Nine Months Ended

% Change

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024

CASM (cents) 19.11 19.32



Adjusted for:







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3.30) (3.77)



Third-party refinery sales (1.63) (1.63)



Profit sharing (0.44) (0.45)



CASM-Ex 13.73 13.48

1.8 %

Operating Expense, adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating expense $ 14,989 $ 14,280 Adjusted for:



Third-party refinery sales (1,476) (1,083) MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (11) 24 Operating expense, adjusted $ 13,502 $ 13,221

Total fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted













Average Price Per Gallon





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





September 30, September 30,

% Change

September 30, September 30,

% Change (in millions, except per gallon data) 2025 2024



2025 2024

Total fuel expense $ 2,570 $ 2,747





$ 2.26 $ 2.51



Adjusted for:

















MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (11) 24





(0.01) 0.02



Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 2,559 $ 2,771

(8) %

$ 2.25 $ 2.53

(11) %

Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR"). We present adjusted debt to EBITDAR ("gross leverage") because management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes total operating lease liabilities (including fleet, ground and other) and sale-leaseback financing liabilities. We calculate EBITDAR by adding depreciation and amortization to operating income, adjusted and adjusting for the fixed portion of operating lease expense.

(in millions) September 30, 2025 Debt and finance lease obligations $ 14,879 Plus: operating lease liabilities 6,099 Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities 1,793 Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other (1) Adjusted debt $ 22,769



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 GAAP operating income $ 6,072 Adjusted for:

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (4) Operating income, adjusted 6,068 Adjusted for:

Depreciation and amortization 2,459 Fixed portion of operating lease expense 983 EBITDAR $ 9,510



Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR 2.4x

Adjusted Net Debt. We use adjusted gross debt, including fleet operating lease liabilities (comprised of aircraft and engine leases and regional aircraft leases embedded within our capacity purchase agreements) and unfunded pension liabilities (if applicable), in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. We reduce adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents, and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.











3Q25 vs 4Q24

$ Change (in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024

Debt and finance lease obligations $ 14,879 $ 16,194 $ 17,697



Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities 1,793 1,835 1,849



Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other (1) 26 38



Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations $ 16,670 $ 18,055 $ 19,584



Plus: fleet operating lease liabilities 2,790 3,178 3,296



Adjusted gross debt $ 19,460 $ 21,234 $ 22,880



Less: cash and cash equivalents (3,791) (3,069) (3,977)



Less: LGA restricted cash (83) (184) (220)



Adjusted net debt $ 15,586 $ 17,980 $ 18,682

$ (2,394)

Gross Capital Expenditures. We adjust capital expenditures for the following item to determine gross capital expenditures for the reason described below:

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in capital expenditures. We adjust for these items because management believes investors should be informed that a portion of these capital expenditures from airport construction projects are either funded with restricted cash specific to these projects or reimbursed by a third party.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Flight equipment, including advance payments $ 930 $ 1,053 Ground property and equipment, including technology 230 275 Adjusted for:



Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects (47) (59) Gross capital expenditures $ 1,113 $ 1,270

Free Cash Flow. We present free cash flow because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for use for debt service or general corporate initiatives. Free cash flow is also used internally as a component of our incentive compensation programs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for (i) pension plan contributions, (ii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and (iii) net redemptions of short-term investments. These adjustments are made for the following reasons:

Pension plan contributions. Cash flows related to pension funding are included in our GAAP operating activities. We adjust to exclude these contributions to allow investors to understand the cash flows related to our core operations.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operations in the periods shown.

Net redemptions of short-term investments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,847 $ 1,274 Net cash used in investing activities (1,035) (1,123) Adjusted for:



Pension plan contributions 6 - Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other 15 61 Net redemptions of short-term investments - (117) Free cash flow $ 833 $ 95

