Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Verano.AI, a leader in AI-driven regulatory compliance and workflow automation, today announced its official acceptance into the ServiceNow Store. Through this milestone, Verano.AI will enhance ServiceNow's Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) offering by supporting audit teams and end-use enterprise clients with advanced automation, precision, and oversight.

ServiceNow is a $197 Billion market cap company that offers an intelligent, cloud-based platform and tools for automating, managing and optimizing multiple management workflows in enterprises.

Through the global reach of the ServiceNow Store, Verano.AI will empower organizations to seamlessly integrate its Agentic AI technology into existing ServiceNow environments. The solution will reduce compliance burdens, accelerate audit readiness, and drive operational excellence, aligning with the evolving needs of highly regulated industries.

Unlike conventional workflow tools, Verano.AI's platform continuously adapts to each organization's unique compliance requirements within ServiceNow - transforming compliance from a reactive process into a proactive advantage. Its Agentic AI learns from real-time data and user actions to identify gaps earlier, streamline evidence collection, and strengthen audit assurance at scale - helping enterprises stay ahead of change with greater precision and confidence.

This announcement follows a recent recognition from CIO Coverage, which named Verano.AI one of the Top 10 ServiceNow Partners to Watch in 2025. The acknowledgment highlights the Company's rapid growth, innovation, and commitment to enabling enterprises to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with confidence.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11917/269364_7d54c167e4329a50_001full.jpg

"Being accepted into the ServiceNow Store marks an exciting new chapter for Verano.AI," said Clay Swerdelian, CEO and Co-founder of Verano.AI. "We're proud to strengthen ServiceNow's GRC ecosystem with AI-driven solutions that not only help companies remain compliant, but also empower them to focus on growth, resilience, and long-term value creation."

With its Store listing, Verano.AI is now positioned to reach a broader network of ServiceNow customers worldwide, supporting enterprises that require trusted, scalable, and AI-enhanced compliance solutions.

About Verano.AI

Verano.AI is an AI-driven technology company that has created verified proprietary AI Agents to automate compliance auditing at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Through partnerships with such as Deloitte and ServiceNow, Verano.AI is building a scalable, data-rich platform available across industries and verticals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269364

SOURCE: Verano.AI