Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy") has completed the planned drilling and exploration programs on the Baner gold mine property in Idaho (the "Baner Gold Mine Property") pursuant to a three (3) year option on the property it has with Champion Electric Metals Inc. ("Champion Electric"). Legacy commenced this surface drilling program in Q3, focused mainly on previously drilled areas within the Main Zone, located in the center of the property package (see the press release dated October 1, 2025). The Company has completed approximately 9,000 feet of drilling (approximately 2,743 metres) in 16 holes, with assays pending.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that has hosted numerous historic gold mines since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800's. Legacy's 2025, 16 hole drill program tested for the continuity of high grade and wide low grade zones of gold mineralization in a flatter dip interpretation along sections of the Orogrande shear structure within the Main Zone.

"Completing the roughly 9,000 feet of drilling across the targets in the Main Zone of the property provides valuable information and allows us to further study the regional potential our team sees in the Orogrande Gold Mining District," said Brian Hinchcliffe. "As we await assay results for these holes, our team will now be able to turn their focus to evaluating the other projects and properties that have been presented to us in Canada and the United States."

This drill program primarily targeted the Main Zone in areas with results produced from previous drilling by Champion Electric that included 20.8 g/t Au over 12.0m and 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3m, along with 27 intersections that are greater than 10.0m, and that average 18.6m (at 1.16 g/t Au) in the 21 drill holes in the Main Zone and NW Zone (see the Technical Report, defined below). Legacy's 2025 drilling has followed up on that previous drilling, but assumes that greater potential width to the mineralized zones can be captured by angling the drill hole direction differently. Hence the main goals of the drill program is to prove the flatter interpreted dip, extend the strike length and expand zones of mineralization within the Main Zone.

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Gold Mine Property or any underlying property agreements.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D, P.G. (the "Technical Report").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Gold Mine Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Gold Mine Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended June 30, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

