Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") is pleased to report initial results for two (2) Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes targeting the Main Zone on the Baner property (the "Baner Gold Mine Property" or the "Baner Property"), in Idaho County, Idaho, USA. The first two holes returned multiple gold intersections from the east-west Baner vein system in the southern portion of the north-south Orogrande shear structure (see Figure 1 - Plan View-2025 Baner Drill Results).

"These intersections are along one of the three mineralized systems on the Baner Property. A textbook shear system is interpreted to be present, similar to many deposits worldwide," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold's VP Exploration. "There are three main orientations to zones; steep north-south along the main structures; flat dipping east-dipping Riedel Shear related mineralization (like the Main Zone); and east-west veins (like the Baner vein system). The big low-grade halo from these first two holes opens up the Baner Gold Mine Property and its opportunity."

Drill hole LG25-002 encountered a broad zone of mineralization, 0.46 g/t Au, over 108.2 m or 355 ft, which included various non-sampled gaps totaling 19.8 m (65 ft) that were given zero grade. The first set of results are encouraging, and the low-grade halo width is better than expected. Combined with the soil anomalies, historical drilling and adits in this area, this suggests a 1,000 m east-west by 1,800 m north-south target area (3,281 ft by 5,906 ft). Follow-up drilling will be necessary to determine the orientation of the mineralization.

"It's commercially exciting to be drilling for gold in historic mining districts when the in-situ value hovers around US$130 per gram at current gold prices.," said Brian Hinchliffe, Legacy Gold's CEO. "The drilling results in these first holes are the widest recorded gold zones in the history of drilling on the Baner Property."

Highlights

LG25-002 intersected 0.46 g/t Au over 108.2 m (355 ft), including 1.00 g/t Au over 16.8 m (55 ft) , 0.55 g/t Au over 24.4 m (80 ft), and 0.43 g/t Au over 44.2 m (145 ft), and ended in mineralization at a vertical depth of 120 m ( see Figure 2-Cross Section-LG25-001; 002 Results ).

LG25-002 was drilled down-hill, and the end of hole mineralization is only 120 m vertical from surface.

LG25-001 intersected 1.80 g/t Au over 7.6 m (25 ft), 0.48 g/t Au over 12.2 m (40 ft), 0.54 g/t Au over 9.1 m (30 ft) ( see Figure 2 - Cross Section-LG25-001; 002 ).

The drill holes were only sampled where quartz veining or weak sulphides were present, and those gaps were calculated as zero when compiling the composites. Given the positive results, Legacy Gold expects to undertake follow-up sampling.

See Assay Results table below for additional intercepts.

Baner 2025 Drill Program

The 2025 surface drill program at the Baner Gold Mine Property focused on testing for continuity of high-grade and wide low-grade zones of mineralization with a new flatter-dipping interpretation of zones controlled by major structures that acted as conduits for gold bearing fluids. This would result in better continuity of mineralization, the potential resource can be far greater, and the strip ratio would be greatly decreased.

A total of 16 RC holes were completed as part of the 2025 drill program, for a total of 2,765 m (9,068 ft) of drilling, targeting the Main Zone along the Orogrande shear structure. The Company approached this drill program with financial prudency and made the decision to only sample sections where there were quartz veining or low sulphides. As assay results are received, Legacy Gold may opt to sample additional sections and will provide updates as the information becomes available.

The first two holes were drilled south, through known east-west Baner veining and a co-incident wide east-west soil anomaly (at the junction with a north-south soil anomaly). No previous drilling crossed the Baner system, and these holes were considered wildcat holes with low expectations.

Previous drilling, north of these first 2 holes, had limited sampling take place around strong veining, which returned high grade intersections of 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3 m (21 ft), 5.8 g/t Au over 12.65 m (42 ft), and 4.8 g/t Au over 5.9 m (19 ft). Legacy Gold will look to sample what was left out of the previous drill campaigns, and what was not sampled in the drilling this year. See the Technical Report (defined below) for additional information.

LG25-001 was drilled downhill to the south-west. It intersected 6 zones including 1.80 g/t Au over 7.6 m (25 ft), 0.48 g/t Au over 12.2 m (40 ft), 0.54 g/t Au over 9.1 m (30 ft). Only 6 m (20 ft) out of the first 96 m (315 ft) were sampled, but holes drilled by a previous operator (at the same collar but oriented to the west, and sub-parallel to the Baner vein system) intersected up to 0.94 g/t Au over 5.0 m (15ft) close to surface.

LG25-002 was drilled downhill to the south and ended in mineralization at a vertical depth of 125 m from surface. This hole encountered a broad zone of mineralization returning 0.46 g/t Au over 108.2 m (355 ft), which includes various unsampled gaps which total 19.8 m (65 ft), which were assigned a grade of zero. The 108.2 m (355 ft) intersection includes 1.00 g/t Au over 16.8m (55ft), 0.55 g/t Au over 24.4m (80ft), and 0.43 g/t Au over 44.2m (145ft).

If the zero assigned grades were removed from within this 108.2 m (355 ft) composite, the grade of what was actually sampled would be 0.57 g/t Au. There are assays before and after the unsampled intervals that include 1.51 g/t Au, 0.72 g/t Au, 0.64 g/t Au, and 0.53 g/t Au. Two other intersections are present between surface and the first sampled interval. The top 80.8 m (265 ft) was not sent for assay, but holes drilled by a previous operator (at the same collar but oriented to the west, and sub-parallel to the Baner vein system) intersected up to 0.94 g/t Au over 5.0m (15ft) close to surface. See Technical Report (defined below) for additional information.

Table 1: Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG25-001 0.0 12.2 12.2 0 40 40 NS

13.7 16.8 3.0 45 55 10 0.18

18.3 96.0 77.7 60 315 255 NS

96.0 100.6 4.6 315 330 15 0.30

102.1 108.2 6.1 335 355 20 NS

109.7 117.3 7.6 360 385 25 1.80 incl. 109.7 112.8 3.1 360 370 10 2.70

117.3 125.0 7.6 385 410 25 NS

125.0 135.6 10.7 410 445 35 0.37 incl. 132.6 135.6 3.0 435 445 10 0.82

137.2 143.3 6.1 450 470 20 NS

153.9 155.4 1.5 505 510 5 0.20

155.4 163.1 7.6 510 535 25 NS

166.1 167.6 1.5 545 550 5 0.35

172.2 181.4 9.1 565 595 30 0.54 incl. 172.2 173.7 1.5 565 570 5 1.90

182.9 187.5 4.6 600 615 15 NS

187.5 192.0 4.6 615 630 15 0.23

195.1 201.2 6.1 640 660 20 NS

201.2 213.4 12.2 660 700 40 0.48 incl. 204.2 205.7 1.5 670 675 5 0.93

213.4 221.0 7.6 700 725 25 NS LG25-002 0.0 80.8 80.8 0 265 265 NS

91.4 97.5 6.1 300 320 20 0.47

106.7 120.4 13.7 350 395 45 NS

129.5 132.6 3.0 425 435 10 0.37

132.6 141.7 9.1 435 465 30 NS

149.4 152.4 3.0 490 500 10 0.41

152.4 158.5 6.1 500 520 20 NS

158.5 182.9 24.4 520 600 80 0.55 incl. 158.5 160.0 1.5 520 525 5 1.51

182.9 190.5 7.6 600 625 25 NS

190.5 207.3 16.8 625 680 55 1.0

207.3 213.4 6.1 680 700 20 NS

213.4 257.6 44.2 700 845 145 0.43 incl. 216.4 219.5 3.1 710 720 10 0.97 incl. 236.2 237.7 1.5 775 780 5 1.33

149.4 257.6 108.2 490 845 355 *0.46

Notes: NS= not sampled; * includes "0" grade for 65 ft of non sampled intervals; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10 m internal dilution. True widths are unknown. Only visually altered samples were sent for assay; assaying was only for gold.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth (m) Total Depth

(ft) LG25-001 224 -45 615400 5069285 221.0 725 LG25-002 185 -45 615404 5069278 257.6 845

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone ("OSZ"), and is estimated to be between 100-200 m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Reidel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the OSZ. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Baner Gold Mine Property, the predominate host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Gold Mine Property or any underlying property agreements.

Drilling and Sampling: Drilling was carried out using a Foremost built tracked MPD1500 RC drilling unit, the rig has jacks and a blade and is capable of working on small pads on steep ground to minimize ground prep. Drilling to final hole depth was completed using 4-inch pipe and a 51/4 inch bit. Holes were cased down to approximately 25ft with 8-inch steel casing drifted-in using a tricone bit. RC drilling uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit was sometimes used.

RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverised sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. Each compartment can be shut off giving control of the amount of split material. Rotary splitter was setup with 1:2 split, with the half split going into a calico bag housed in a bucket for an assay sample. The remainder of the sample falls to the ground and runs into the sump. Each assay sample is for a 1.52 m (5 ft) interval. The splitter and cyclone are flushed every 4 samples or upon noticing a change in color. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference.

Bar-coded Calico bags are pre-labelled, and a corresponding sequential from-to depth is pre-recorded in a spreadsheet. Quality control samples are included in the numerical sequence with B, S, or D designations for blanks, standards, and duplicates. The drilling team is responsible for changing the bags and regular company supervision and cross-checks on sample numbers and intervals avoids sample mix-ups. Filled sample bags are laid on the ground in order so a visual check can be easily performed when collecting samples.

Samples are dispatched to the ALS Global prep-lab in Twin Falls, Idaho, USA with final gold assays completed in Reno, Nevada. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Mine Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

Figure 1-Plan View-2025 Baner Drill Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10544/270678_251611131437d95e_002full.jpg





Figure 2-Cross Section-LG25-001; 002 Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10544/270678_5ec1ba1b242ee99f_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270678

