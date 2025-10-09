

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased further in September to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 2.0 percent rise in August.



Further, this was the highest inflation since March 2024, when prices had risen 2.9 percent.



Transport costs rebounded 1.2 percent annually in September versus a 2.3 percent fall a month ago. The yearly price growth in clothing and footwear accelerated to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.7 percent from last year, though the pace of growth eased from 5.1 percent in August.



EU-harmonized inflation also rose to a 20-month high of 2.7 percent in September from 1.9 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September after rising 0.4 percent in August. The HICP also showed a decrease of 0.2 percent.



Separate official data showed that industrial production expanded 24.4 percent annually and by 9.6 percent monthly in August. From June to August, production in manufacturing industries was 14.4 percent higher when compared with the same three-month period in 2024.



