

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased markedly in August as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 22.2 billion in August from DKK 34.9 billion in the previous month.



Exports of goods and services declined 5.3 percent monthly in August, while imports were 2.1 percent higher.



The goods trade surplus shrank to DKK 20.3 billion in August from DKK 31.7 billion in the prior month. Exports fell 6.8 percent over the month, while imports increased by 4.9 percent.



Similarly, the services trade surplus dropped to DKK 1.9 billion from DKK 3.3 billion in July.



Data also showed that the current account surplus of the country was DKK 25.7 billion in August, down from DKK 39.3 billion in the previous month.



