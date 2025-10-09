

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche reported that a total of 212,509 cars were delivered to customers worldwide between January and September, down 6% from last year. Of the Porsche vehicles delivered, 35.2 percent were electrified. Fully electric vehicles made up 23.1 percent, while 12.1 percent were plug-in hybrids.



In the first three quarters of 2025, 64,783 examples of the Macan were delivered to customers, up 18 percent from prior year. More than 55 percent of these were fully electric. A total of 12,641 all-electric Taycan models were delivered between January and September, down 10 percent.



