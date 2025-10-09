New to The Street Signs PetVivo Holdings Inc. to a 12-Month National Media Campaign

Partnership Includes Long-Form Broadcast Interviews, National TV Commercials, Outdoor Billboards, and Accredited Investor Events

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's most established and trusted business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, today announced a 12-month national media partnership with PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PETV) - a biomedical device company pioneering innovative therapeutics for companion animals.

The agreement delivers a full-spectrum media strategy designed to elevate PetVivo's brand visibility across investor, consumer, and veterinary audiences through:

Long-form television interviews with CEO John Lai , filmed at the NYSE and airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV;

High-frequency national TV commercials and social-digital redistribution across New to The Street's multi-platform network;

Iconic outdoor billboards across Times Square and New York's Financial District , including the Nasdaq Tower and Reuters displays; and

Exclusive accredited-investor events highlighting PetVivo's flagship SPRYNG technology for institutional and high-net-worth investors.

Meet John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX:PETV)

October 21 & 22, 2025 - Hudson Yards, NYC

Exclusive Event - Accredited Investors Only

Accredited investors are invited to attend an in-person presentation and networking reception hosted by AccreditedEvents.com, where CEO John Lai will discuss PetVivo's accelerating growth trajectory and the success of its flagship product SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, a novel veterinary treatment that promotes joint health and longevity in animals.

John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings Inc., commented:

"Partnering with New to The Street provides PetVivo with a national platform unlike any other. Their combination of broadcast television, digital storytelling, and outdoor visibility gives companies like ours unmatched credibility and reach. Vince Caruso and his team deliver world-class media that turns complex technology into compelling stories - and that's exactly what drives market and investor engagement."

Vince Caruso, Creator and Executive Producer of New to The Street, added:

"PetVivo embodies innovation and leadership - a company solving real problems through science. John Lai's commitment to advancing animal health makes him a standout among emerging CEOs. Our Predictable Media platform ensures their story reaches millions - across Fox Business, Bloomberg, YouTube, and Times Square - where credibility meets visibility."

About PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is a biomedical device company focused on commercializing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Its lead product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, is designed to manage lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis. PetVivo is dedicated to improving the quality of life for animals through advanced biocompatible therapeutic solutions. Learn more at www.petvivo.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally recognized business television program airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching over 225 million homes weekly. With a fast-growing 3.5 million-plus YouTube subscribers, the platform integrates long-form interviews, national TV commercials, earned media, and iconic outdoor billboards to deliver one of the most comprehensive and measurable brand-awareness platforms in the industry.

