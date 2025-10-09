Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

PensanaPlc

Issue of Equity

Pensana announces that the Board has agreed to issue, subject to admission of the shares to the Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), a total of 4,828,970 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares").

The issue relates to settlement of one of the Company's major contractors, Wood Plc.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 4,828,970 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 14 October 2025. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 307,291,435 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 307,291,435.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

~ENDS~

For further information, please contact:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer