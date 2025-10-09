

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm (AFRM) announced its support for Google's Agent Payments Protocol, an open, payment-agnostic protocol developed with leading payments and technology companies to securely support agent-led payments across platforms. The collaboration extends Affirm's partnership with Google.



Affirm said, by contributing to AP2, it is helping embed BNPL directly into the architecture of agentic commerce - and shaping a payments ecosystem designed for accountability and trust. The company said its technology already works across merchants and platforms - from wallets and browsers to chatbots and AI agents - proving BNPL can fit seamlessly wherever consumers choose to shop.



