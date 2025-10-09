

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price decline softened in September, data from the Official Portal showed on Thursday.



The producer price index dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.8 percent decrease in August. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 1.6 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 0.2 percent.



Among sectors, prices in the utility sector declined by 7.4 percent annually, while manufacturing prices dropped only by 0.1 percent. On the other side, the mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in August.



