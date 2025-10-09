

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai has won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2025.



Announcing in Stockholm Thursday, the Swedish Academy said Krasznahorkai, 71, is awarded 'for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.'



László Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess. But there are more strings to his bow, and he also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone.



Krasznahorkai is a novelist and screenwriter known for difficult and demanding novels, often labeled postmodern, with dystopian and melancholic themes. Many of his works, including his novels 'Satantango' and 'The Melancholy of Resistance', have been adapted into feature films by Béla Tarr.



Krasznahorkai has received international acclaim from critics. He is described as 'the contemporary Hungarian master of apocalypse who inspires comparison with Gogol and Melville'.



He was awarded the Man Booker International Prize in 2015 and had been frequently mentioned a favorite to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.



