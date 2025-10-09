Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 12:35
68,41 Euro
-0,39 % -0,27
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 15:10 Uhr
Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom Phone hits 10 million seats, transforming how businesses connect in the AI era

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025(NASDAQ: ZM) announced that Zoom Phone, its AI-first, cloud phone system, recently surpassed 10 million seats globally, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to modernize business communications.

Since its launch in 2019, Zoom Phone has become one of the fastest-growing cloud telephony solutions in the market. Its growth reflects the shift from legacy PBXs and fragmented solutions to unified, AI-first communications. Built on Zoom's reliable, scalable, and open platform, Zoom Phone offers enterprise-grade features, flexibility, and AI-first innovation to help businesses of all sizes improve collaboration and customer engagement.

"Reaching 10 million seats isn't just a milestone for Zoom, it demonstrates that organizations across the globe are rethinking what their phone system can do for their business," said Chris Moss, general manager of Zoom Phone. "Customers are realizing tangible value via simpler management, reduced costs, and smarter interactions powered by AI. Zoom Phone isn't just replacing old PBXs; it's redefining what connected, intelligent communication looks like in the modern workplace."

"The achievement of 10M phone seats in such a short period of time is remarkable, but shouldn't come as a surprise," said Zeus Karravala, principal analyst, ZK Research. "Zoom's constant innovation, customer happiness, and infusion of AI made the company a leader in meetings, and it took this same approach to phone."

"Moving to Zoom has been an absolute game changer," said Brock Taffe, head of operations and events, Sydney Film Festival. "The main goal was to reduce the phone bills and, with Zoom Phone, we achieved 81% cost savings during the festival's core period."

Zoom Phone's latest milestone builds on broader momentum across Zoom's communications ecosystem. With innovations in AI, mobility, and integrations, Zoom Phone enables businesses to unify calling, meetings, messaging, contact center, and more into a single, flexible solution.

For more information on Zoom Phone, visit zoom.com.

About Zoom Phone
Zoom Phone is an AI-first cloud phone system that helps organizations simplify communication, reduce costs, and stay connected from anywhere. Designed for businesses of all sizes and industries, it combines enterprise-grade reliability, global reach, and intelligent features in one easy-to-use solution. With AI Companion, integrated calling, SMS, and voicemail, Zoom Phone enables teams to collaborate seamlessly and deliver faster, smarter customer experiences. Zoom Phone offers PSTN coverage in 49+ countries and territories and the flexibility to bring your own carrier. Built on Zoom's secure, scalable architecture with available 99.999% uptime, Zoom Phone enables modern, resilient communication across devices, locations, and teams.

About Zoom
Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded.

Zoom Public Relations
Travis Isaman
press@zoom.us


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
