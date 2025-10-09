WeTouch Technology Inc. Reports First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results: Net Income Up 45.5% Year-over-Year; Cash Reaches $9.26 Per Share

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global leader in touch display solutions, today announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: $27.7 million, an increase of 2.2% compared with $27.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Gross Profit: $9.8 million, up 18.9% from $8.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross Margin: Expanded to 35.2%, compared with 30.2%, representing an expansion of 500 basis points year-over-year.

Net Income: $4.8 million, up 45.5% from $3.3 million in the first half of 2024.

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS):$0.40 vs. $0.27 .

Operating Cash Flow: Positive $4.7 million, compared with negative $5.3 million in the first half of 2024.

Cash Reserves: $110.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $98.4 million a year ago, equivalent to approximately $9.26 per share.

Total Volume Shipped: 1.38 million units, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year.

Shareholders' Equity: Reached $131.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $122.5 million, an increase of 7.6% year-over-year.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to see that WeTouch has maintained strong profitability through the first half of fiscal 2025," said Zongyi Lian, CEO of WeTouch Technology Inc. "Our gross margin reached 35.2%, returning to the same level as in 2023, as the Company successfully overcame external challenges such as raw material cost fluctuations and supply chain volatility. Operating cash flow also turned positive, underscoring the improvement in both profitability and operational efficiency. Domestic sales in China rose by 8.7% year-over-year and became the main driver of overall growth."

Mr. Lian continued, "During the second quarter, WeTouch secured new customers, launched multiple new projects, and made steady progress on the construction of its new Chengdu production facility. These initiatives have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth in the coming quarters. With shareholders' equity now exceeding $130 million and cash reserves of $110.5 million, WeTouch remains financially strong and well-positioned to execute its strategic expansion plan. Despite this solid financial foundation, the Company's stock continues to trade significantly below its intrinsic value. The Chengdu facility is on schedule for completion by the end of 2025, with mass production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026. WeTouch will continue to focus on creating long-term value through disciplined execution and sustained profitability, while management actively explores strategic opportunities to further strengthen competitiveness and enhance shareholder returns."

Market Expansion and Strategic Outlook

China Market: Unit sales grew 14.5% year-over-year, with notable strength in East and South China.

Overseas Market: Revenue declined 9.1% year-over-year, though customer structure in Europe and South Korea improved, laying groundwork for recovery.

Strategic Priorities: Continued investment in curved and ultra-large-size touchscreen technologies; expansion into automotive electronics, professional gaming, and commercial display applications.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

Wetouch Technology Inc. is at the forefront of providing premium touch display solutions, dedicated to reshaping human-machine interaction across diverse industries. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch consistently delivers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance in touch display solutions globally.

For additional information, please visit: WeTouch Technology Inc. at http://en.usa-wetouch.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: JBHUANG1975@163.com

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-technology-inc.-reports-first-half-fiscal-year-2025-fina-1084943