Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 09:34
86,01 
+0,07 % +0,06
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Port to Power: DP World Lirquén Drives Chile's Wind-Energy Ambition

Unloading operation underscores DP World's expertise in renewable-energy logistics and Chile's momentum toward a cleaner power future.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Supporting Chile's Clean Energy Transition

DP World's terminal at the Port of Lirquén has achieved a new milestone in renewable energy logistics, successfully unloading the largest wind turbines ever to arrive in Chile. This landmark operation highlights DP World's expertise in handling oversized cargo and reinforces the company's commitment to enabling sustainable infrastructure projects across the Americas.

The first shipment, arriving aboard G2 Ocean's MN Star Luster on a direct voyage from China, included six of 22 turbines destined for Goldwind's wind farm in Pemuco, Ñuble Region. Goldwind, one of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers, is leading the project as part of Chile's broader push to expand renewable energy capacity. Over the coming months, five vessels will deliver the full set of turbines.

Engineering Feat: Record-Breaking Cargo

Each turbine features 90-meter blades - the longest ever handled in Chile - and segmented tower sections weighing more than 130 tons. These are also the first segmented towers of this scale to enter the country, requiring advanced lifting equipment, specialized planning, and seamless coordination with inland transportation networks.

The turbines will be transported from DP World's Lirquén terminal to the new wind farm under development in the Ñuble Region, expanding the country's renewable power capacity and reinforcing its long-term decarbonization goals.

Chile's Expanding Wind Energy Market

Chile is a regional leader in renewable energy, with more than 60% of its electricity currently generated from clean sources - wind energy is now the country's second most developed renewable energy source. Chile aims to generate 70% of its power from renewables by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Ñuble wind farm project is part of this national push, designed to provide reliable, emissions-free power for thousands of homes while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Each turbine unloaded at Lirquén contributes directly to expanding that clean energy footprint.

DP World's Role in Renewable Energy Logistics

The Lirquén terminal is uniquely equipped for projects of this scale. Its multipurpose design, deepwater berths, and heavy-lift handling capabilities enable safe and efficient operations for oversized cargo, while its direct connectivity to Chile's Route 5 ensures reliable inland transport to project sites.

This operation reflects DP World's broader commitment to advancing sustainable trade and infrastructure across the Americas. From pioneering hydrogen-powered cranes in Vancouver to facilitating the arrival of more than 1,800 electric buses in Santiago and Copiapó, DP World is delivering end-to-end logistics solutions that support national decarbonization strategies.

Driving Economic and Environmental Impact

The arrival of these turbines underscores the vital role ports play in accelerating renewable energy adoption. Beyond logistics, the project contributes to job creation, energy independence, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions - key benefits for Chile's economy and environment.

With this milestone, DP World Lirquén demonstrates how global trade infrastructure can directly enable the clean energy transition - making trade flow while powering a greener future.

Learn more about DP World's commitment to sustainability here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-port-to-power-dp-world-lirqu%c3%a9n-drives-chiles-wind-energy-am-1084985

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
