Smith-Midland Secures Over $2 Million in SlenderWall Projects in Virginia and New York

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced two major contracts, with a combined value of more than $2 million, featuring its SlenderWall® architectural precast cladding system, a proprietary system engineered to be lighter, stronger, and more energy-efficient than traditional precast making it a preferred choice for architects and developers.

Smith-Midland has been selected to work with Gilbane Building Company on a precast package valued at over $1 million for Northern Virginia Community College's (NVCC) 34,000-square-foot expansion of its Medical Education Campus (MEC) in Springfield. Production is underway with installation scheduled for November 2025. Smith-Midland fabricated panels in buff-colored concrete with multiple ribbed form liner patterns, achieving a modern, state-of-the-art look while seamlessly integrating the new addition with existing campus architecture.

"This project is an excellent example of how SlenderWall and architectural precast can deliver both performance and design flexibility," said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland. "We are proud to support NVCC's mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Smith-Midland was also selected to supply SlenderWall panels for a $1.2 million project at Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation's Lake Katrine, New York campus. The state-of-the-art training facility will be enclosed using SlenderWall, providing superior energy efficiency, durability, and reduced environmental impact. Panel production begins this summer with installation set for December 2025.

"By integrating reduced material use, built-in insulation, and low-maintenance finishes, SlenderWall offers a smart, future-ready solution for this project and any other utility and infrastructure projects', said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland.

Smith-Midland's involvement in these projects further underscores the company's commitment to engineering excellence and the advancement of sustainable construction practices across multiple domains including the utility and energy sectors.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-secures-over-2-million-in-slenderwallr-projects-in-virgi-1084997