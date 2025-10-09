Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 21:47
35,090 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 16:14 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Secures Over $2 Million in SlenderWall Projects in Virginia and New York

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced two major contracts, with a combined value of more than $2 million, featuring its SlenderWall® architectural precast cladding system, a proprietary system engineered to be lighter, stronger, and more energy-efficient than traditional precast making it a preferred choice for architects and developers.

Smith-Midland has been selected to work with Gilbane Building Company on a precast package valued at over $1 million for Northern Virginia Community College's (NVCC) 34,000-square-foot expansion of its Medical Education Campus (MEC) in Springfield. Production is underway with installation scheduled for November 2025. Smith-Midland fabricated panels in buff-colored concrete with multiple ribbed form liner patterns, achieving a modern, state-of-the-art look while seamlessly integrating the new addition with existing campus architecture.

"This project is an excellent example of how SlenderWall and architectural precast can deliver both performance and design flexibility," said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland. "We are proud to support NVCC's mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Smith-Midland was also selected to supply SlenderWall panels for a $1.2 million project at Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation's Lake Katrine, New York campus. The state-of-the-art training facility will be enclosed using SlenderWall, providing superior energy efficiency, durability, and reduced environmental impact. Panel production begins this summer with installation set for December 2025.

"By integrating reduced material use, built-in insulation, and low-maintenance finishes, SlenderWall offers a smart, future-ready solution for this project and any other utility and infrastructure projects', said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland.

Smith-Midland's involvement in these projects further underscores the company's commitment to engineering excellence and the advancement of sustainable construction practices across multiple domains including the utility and energy sectors.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-secures-over-2-million-in-slenderwallr-projects-in-virgi-1084997

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.