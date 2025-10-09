Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that toll milling of silver-bearing material from the Company's Apuradita Paca Project ("Apuradita") in Bolivia has commenced. To date, over 1,200 tonnes of silver-bearing material have been delivered to the toll-milling facility. Refer to the Company's news releases dated September 4, 2025, and July 24, 2025 for further details.

The Company has also executed a concentrate off-take agreement with a major international buyer for the purchase of Apuradita metals concentrates, with the first shipment expected in October 2025. Mining operations at Apuradita continue at a steady rate, and Silver Elephant forecasts a near-term monthly production target of 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes of silver-bearing mineralized material.

The Company internally estimates an approximate total of 10,000 tonnes of mineralized feed in the initial 6-months campaign, which may be extended as additional mineralized zones are delineated and developed.

As outlined in the news release dated July 8, 2024, sulphide mineralized materials at Apurdita is being extracted via tthe shrinkage stoping method. The two stopes are designed with approximate dimensions of 30 meters in length x 20 meters in height x 4 meters in width, with a targeted average extraction rate of 50 to 100 tonnes per day. The calculated average grade of extracted and sorted sulphide materials is 412 g/t Ag, 1.09% Pb, and 0.38% Zn, based on data from diamond drilling at Apuradita and an internally developed geological and mining model.

The Company is thankful for continued support from local communities.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Carlos Zamora a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) since 2024, who is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent. Mr. Zamora is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Silver Elephant Mining Corp sends samples to ALS Global Laboratories in Oruro, Bolivia for sample preparation, after which, the prepared pulps are shipped to ALS Global laboratories for analysis in Lima, Peru. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four acid digestion. Silver over limits ("ore grade") are determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish for precise quantification. ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. All samples are collected from HQ and NQ-diameter diamond drill core which is longitudinally halved using diamond-blade masonry saw. One-half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis, while the other half is preserved on the Company's secured core facility for future reference. All core undergoes geotechnically analysis, photographed and then detail geological logging by the Company's qualified geologists prior to sampling.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with gold and silver projects in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

