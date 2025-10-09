

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.10.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Jorma Last name(s): Jokela

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.1177 EUR 19,160.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.1177 EUR 19,160.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETA, XTXE, EBLX MIC: XETR





09.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

