

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabian Oil Company (2222.SR) or Aramco, Thursday announced the acquisition of an additional 22.5 percent stake in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company from Sumitomo Chemical Corp. for $702 million.



The deal highlights the company's commitment to advance with a downstream strategy that promotes value creation, business integration and portfolio diversification.



As part of the deal, both companies agreed to invest a total of $1.4 billion to partly prepay Petro Rabigh's debt, supporting its future growth opportunities and strengthening its balance sheet.



Aramco's stock closed at SAR 24.84, down 0.12 percent on the Saudi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News