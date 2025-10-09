Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
09.10.25 | 08:57
10,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Matthew Little

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Mark Little, Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

b)

LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£9.8347

Volume(s)

508






This notification relates to the purchase of 508 shares in the name of Dr. Little a person associated with Mark Little, Non-Executive Director.

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

508

£9.8347

e)

Date of the transaction

9 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07876413536


© 2025 PR Newswire
