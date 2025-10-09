Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the company's near- and long-term science-based targets, confirming that Vantiva's targets align with the latest climate science and the 1.5°C ambition of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi's approval of Vantiva's science-based targets demonstrates the company's commitment to measurable decarbonization. Vantiva's targets with a 2021 base year include:

By 2030: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 80.0%, absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 60.0%, and overall absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 55.0%.

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 80.0%, absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 60.0%, and overall absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 55.0%. By 2040 (Net-zero target): Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90.0% and absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 90.0%.

This accelerates Vantiva's net-zero goal ten years from its previously set 2050 target. Continuing its 30-year legacy of responsible business practices, Vantiva will focus on direct emissions reductions across its value chain and manage residual emissions in accordance with SBTi criteria.

Of this approval, Vantiva's Chief Compliance Sustainability Officer, Aline Bourcereau, says, "We've measured our sustainability progress with the same rigor we apply to our products for three decades. SBTi approval of our 2040 net-zero target confirms we're on track to continue this trajectory of responsible innovation."

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009033445/en/

Contacts:

Vantiva Press Relations

press.relations@vantiva.com



Image 7 for Vantiva

vantiva.press@image7.fr