

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market spent much of the day's trading session on Thursday as investors refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of positive catalysts.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 38.96 points or 0.31% at 13,609.15, the day's low.



Richemont closed nearly 3% down. Logitech International ended 2.84% down. UBS Group, Swiss Re and Alcon lost 1.43%, 1.4% and 1.17%, respectively.



Zurich Insurance, Kuehne + Nagel, Galderma Group, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Swatch Group lost 0.5 to 0.9%.



Lindt & Spruengli rallied 3.6%. Sandoz Group gained nearly 2% and Holcim climbed 1.85%. Roche Holding advanced 0.8%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



