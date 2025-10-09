Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A2H62G | ISIN: US65158N1028
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 20:06 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Professionals Recognized as Certified Site Selection Consultants; Gregg Wassmansdorf Instrumental in Establishing the Credential

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces that several Global Strategy professionals have been recognized by the Site Selectors Guild with the newly launched Certified Site Selection Consultant (CSSC) credential, the first and only international designation for excellence in corporate location advisory. Newmark's Gregg Wassmansdorf, Senior Managing Director of Global Strategy, was instrumental in developing and trademarking this new credential, underscoring his leadership and lasting contributions to the profession.

Newmark Group, Inc.

"The Site Selectors Guild sets the standard for ethics, proficiency and expertise," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "Newmark's active engagement with the Guild reflects our commitment to these values and reinforces our position as the platform for top talent in the industry."

Liz Hart, President of Leasing, North America, Newmark, added: "Earning the CSSC credential reinforces Newmark's position as a trusted advisor in the real estate industry-demonstrating our commitment to excellence and confidence clients place in us to navigate complex, high-stakes location and real estate decisions with proven expertise."

This prestigious international credential was awarded to 64 highly qualified location advisors who have amassed deep experience guiding corporate location decision-making, while making valuable contributions to the profession and practice of site selection. The awardees have undergone a rigorous vetting process to ensure that every consultant has attained the highest levels of proficiency, ethics and expertise in the site selection and corporate location advisory profession.

"This designation sets a new standard for excellence in our profession and provides companies and communities with confidence that they are working with the most qualified advisors," said Wassmansdorf. "I'm proud to see so many of my Newmark colleagues recognized among the first to hold this credential, reflecting the depth and caliber of our team's expertise in guiding complex corporate location decisions worldwide."

With the most Site Selectors Guild members globally, Newmark's Global Strategy team brings recognized expertise in location strategy. Housed within Occupier Solutions, the practice provides data driven site selection, footprint optimization, and incentives advisory to support complex decisions. Credential recipients include:

  • Full Members (credentialed):
    • Bob Hess, Vice Chairman
    • Gregg Wassmansdorf, Senior Managing Director
    • Kim Moore, Executive Managing Director
    • Spencer Schobert, Senior Managing Director
    • David Dera, Senior Managing Director
    • John Longshore, Senior Managing Director
  • Associate Members (on track for credentials):
    • Ramya Gowda, Managing Director
    • Carlos Sanchez, Managing Director

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.9 billion. As of June 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with over 8,400 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmark-professionals-recognized-as-certified-site-selection-consultants-gregg-wassmansdorf-instrumental-in-establishing-the-credential-302580120.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
