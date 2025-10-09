Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Life Offering Document

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(OTCQB:FTURF)(FWB:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") announces, further to its September 5, 2025 news release, thatit has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended and Restated Offering Document") in connection with its offering (the "LIFEOffering") under the listed issuer financing exemption pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935.

The Amended and Restated Offering Document reflects recent corporate developments of the Company, including the progress of the Company's exploration activities at its 100%-owned Hornby Basin Project.

All other terms and conditions of the LIFE Offering remain unchanged. The Company expects to close the LIFE Offering on or about October 31, 2025, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information regarding the LIFE Offering, investors should refer to the Company's news release announcing the LIFE Offering dated September 5, 2025 and the Amended and Restated Offering document dated October 9, 2025, each of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Leckie, CEO and Director

info@futurefuelsinc.com

604-681-1568

X: @FutureFuelsInc

www.futurefuelsinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

