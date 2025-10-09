Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
09.10.25 | 21:51
09.10.2025 22:14 Uhr
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025, and will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 136615.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/52882 on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nhi-announces-third-quarter-2025-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1085263

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
