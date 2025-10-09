Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) announced today its smart factory in Changzhou, China, has been recognized as a Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Launched in 2018, the Global Lighthouse Network recognizes and awards only the most advanced manufacturing sites worldwide who have achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability and talent. Honored for distinction in customer centricity, the company's Changzhou smart factory joins a network of only 201 Lighthouses globally.

In operation for nearly two decades, the Changzhou site has digitalized its operations for increased efficiency and cost reduction while managing 164,000 SKUs and 5,000 new designs each year as an engineer-to-order business. Deploying industry 4.0 technologies like artificial intelligence, simulation, robotics, generative artificial intelligence and digital twin technology have helped shorten design cycles and improve productivity. These efforts have improved lead time by 39%, efficiency by 50% and revenue by 129% all without adding headcount.

"We commend the Changzhou team for this recognition by the World Economic Forum," said Craig Sutton, vice president, Industry 4.0 at Eaton. "Our ongoing commitment to implementing advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and productivity while modernizing our manufacturing footprint is reflected in this accomplishment. The recognition, along with significant improvements in lead time, efficiency and revenue at the Changzhou site is a testament to the team's dedication and commitment."

Changzhou was one of Eaton's first smart factories announced in 2024. Since then, nine smart factories have been added across Brazil, China, Europe, Mexico and the United States as part of the company's Industry 4.0 initiative.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

