Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) (the "Company" or "Eminent") announces that it has approved the grant of 2,925,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options vest one-third each six months following the grant date and are exercisable at a price of $0.35 for a period of five years. The grant supports the Company's active exploration initiatives, including its current drill program at the Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Nevada.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

