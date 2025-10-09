Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Completion Of Three-For-Two Stock Split

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced the completion of its three-for-two stock split of its class A exchangeable limited voting shares (the "class A shares"). The stock split was implemented by way of subdivision of the class A shares. Each shareholder received one-half of a class A share for each class A share held (i.e. one additional class A share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the class A shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the record date, October 3, 2025. The class A shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on Friday, October 10, 2025.

