Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A40MNH | ISIN: BMG174341047
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 16:25
59,00 Euro
+0,85 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 23:10 Uhr
159 Leser
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Completion Of Three-For-Two Stock Split

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced the completion of its three-for-two stock split of its class A exchangeable limited voting shares (the "class A shares"). The stock split was implemented by way of subdivision of the class A shares. Each shareholder received one-half of a class A share for each class A share held (i.e. one additional class A share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the class A shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the record date, October 3, 2025. The class A shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on Friday, October 10, 2025.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.or contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh: E kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com| M +1 212 618 3469

Investor Relations
Rachel Schneider: E rachel.schneider@brookfield.com| M +1 416 369 3358


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
