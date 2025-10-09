Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX: VQS) ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company"), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). In connection with the TSXV listing, the Company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Company's management and Board of Directors have determined that this transition is in the best interests of VIQ. In arriving at this determination, the Company considered, among other things, the costs associated with a TSX listing versus a TSXV listing, its current market capitalization, the rules related to private placements and other forms of financing available to TSXV-listed issuers and the general suitability of a TSX listing versus a TSXV listing.

The Company expects to delist its common shares from the TSX on or about October 20, 2025 and list its common shares on the TSXV on or about October 21, 2025. The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process. The Company will retain the trading symbol "VQS" once listed on the TSXV. Shareholder approval is not required under the policies of the TSX to proceed with the transition as the TSXV is an acceptable alternative market. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the transition of the Company's listing to the TSXV.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

