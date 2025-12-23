Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces it has completed an internal reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the holdings of Beedie Capital, pursuant to which: (i) Beedie Capital assigned and transferred 5,150,537 common shares ("Common Shares" in the capital of VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ Solutions") and 12,915,217 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in the capital of VIQ Solutions to Beedie Capital Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Investments"), and assigned and transferred its rights and obligations under a credit agreement dated January 13, 2023 (as amended) between Beedie Capital and VIQ Solutions to Beedie Capital Lending Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Lending"); and (ii) Beedie Capital assigned and transferred all of the outstanding shares of Beedie Capital Investments to Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Holdings"), and assigned and transferred all of the outstanding shares of Beedie Capital Lending to Beedie Capital Holdings, resulting in each of Beedie Capital Investments and Beedie Capital Lending being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beedie Capital Holdings. The aforementioned securities were valued at their original acquisition cost when transferred by Beedie Capital to Beedie Capital Investments and Beedie Capital Lending, respectively, as part of the Reorganization.

Each of Beedie Capital Investments, Beedie Capital Lending and Beedie Capital Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beedie Capital.

Immediately prior to the completion of the internal Reorganization and assuming conversion in full of the 12,915,217 Warrants, Beedie Capital, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 18,065,754 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the internal Reorganization and assuming conversion in full of the 12,915,217 Warrants, Beedie Capital, indirectly through Beedie Capital Investments, would continue to own or control a total of 18,065,754 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Beedie Capital in VIQ Solutions, including the Common Shares and the Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital may in the future take such actions in respect of its VIQ Solutions securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Integra through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving VIQ Solutions, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital may continue to hold its current positions.

