Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") recently became aware of data privacy incidents involving unauthorized access to data by members of the Company's global personnel in the performance of Australian-based transcription services. Upon becoming aware of the matter, VIQ immediately activated its incident response protocols and commenced an internal investigation with a leading independent cybersecurity firm. There is no evidence of public disclosure, misuse, or attempted misuse of the affected information.

Based on information available at this time, the access was limited to certain Australian customers and did not impact the Company's customers or operations in other jurisdictions globally. The Company is continuing to assess the scope and potential impact with affected customers. While the full scope of the impact is still under review, it is reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company's financial condition or results of operations, as the Company's Australian operations represent a significant portion of the Company's annual revenues, and the Company is expected to incur material non-recurring expenses related to regulatory, legal and potential notification requirements. The Company also expects that the incidents may impact the Company's Australian workforce and reputation in the market.

The Company has engaged a leading independent cybersecurity firm to assist in the investigation. There is no evidence of public disclosure, misuse, or attempted misuse of the affected information. VIQ maintains strict standards designed to protect the privacy, confidentiality and security of sensitive customer data, including court recordings. The Company is working directly with its Australian customers to implement appropriate solutions and to ensure continuity of service during this process.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com . The Company's head office is located at 35 West Pearce Street, Unit 13, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 3A9.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements (typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur). These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding the nature and scope of the incidents, the ongoing investigations regarding the incidents, and the impact of the incidents on Company. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others, the Company's ongoing assessment of the impacts of the incidents, including the potential discovery of additional information related to the incidents; the magnitude of the potential disruption to the Company's business and operations; the impact of the incidents on the Company's relationships with customers, employees, investors, regulators and governmental authorities; legal, reputational, and financial harm that may result from the incidents, including financial penalties that may arise from regulatory investigations or litigation in connection with the incidents; distraction of management or other diversion of resources from business operations; the potentially material financial impact of the potential loss of revenue and potential higher expenses, including from regulatory penalties, litigation, customer compensation, or other additional expenses that may be incurred and borne by the Company; and other factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025 and in the Company's other materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284708

Source: VIQ Solutions Inc.