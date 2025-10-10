

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to new research, consuming even one can of soda, whether it be diet or sugary, may greatly increase the risk of liver disease.



According to the research, which was presented this week at the United European Gastroenterology Week conference in Berlin, even 9 ounces of a sugary drink per day raised the risk of developing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease by 50 percent. Unexpectedly, those who consumed the same quantity of diet soda had an even higher risk, at roughly 60 percent.



When fat builds up in the liver of individuals who consume little to no alcohol, it is referred to as MASLD, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Serious side effects like liver cancer and cirrhosis may happen.



Lead author Lihe Liu of Soochow University in China stated, 'Our study demonstrates that even modest intake levels, such as one can per day, are linked to higher risk.'



The study, which tracked almost 124,000 participants for ten years, discovered that replacing soda with water reduced the risk by as much as 15 percent. There was no protection in substituting diet drinks for sugary ones.



According to experts, both kinds of drinks may harm the liver in different ways. While artificial sweeteners can interfere with gut flora and metabolic signals, too much sugar causes fat to accumulate.



'Water is still the healthiest option,' Liu stated. 'It promotes metabolism and hydration without endangering the liver.'



In summary, you might be harming yourself more than you realize if you drink soda every day, diet or not.



