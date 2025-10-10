

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first flu-related death in the state for the 2025-2026 season has been confirmed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.



According to officials, during the first week of October, an adult in western North Carolina passed away due to flu-related complications. The person's identity has not been made public.



State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said, 'This is a sad reminder that flu infections can be serious and, in some cases, even fatal.' To stop the virus from spreading, he advised locals to get vaccinated against the flu each year, wash their hands often, cover their coughs, and stay at home when ill.



With 544 fatalities from October 2024 to September 2025, the previous flu season was the deadliest in North Carolina since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. There were 280 pediatric fatalities nationwide, the most in more than ten years.



Health officials caution that respiratory illnesses tend to increase during the colder months, even though ED visits for flu-like symptoms are currently trending slightly lower than in previous years.



Beginning Thursday, October 9, Wake County will host a walk-in flu clinic at the Wake County Public Health Center on Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. every week in an effort to promote vaccination.



According to Wake County's Director of Nursing Tina Payton, 'it's a good time to build immunity before the holidays.'



In accordance with new CDC regulations that permit COVID-19 vaccinations without a prescription, Wake County is also getting ready to provide updated COVID-19 vaccines.



