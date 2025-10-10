

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to more than 2-month highs of 1.1542 against the euro and 1.3279 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to a 5-week high of 0.8076 against the franc and near an 8-month high of 153.08 against the yen.



The greenback rose to near a 2-week high of 0.6540 against the aussie and more than a 6-month high of 0.5734 against the kiwi, from its early 2-day lows of 0.6612 and 0.5806, respectively.



The greenback firmed to more than a 6-month high of 1.4034 against the loonie.



The currency may find resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.86 against the franc, 154.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the aussie, 0.56 against the kiwi and 1.42 against the loonie.



