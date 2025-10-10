BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Solutions Provides Update To Annual General Meeting Matters Due To Canadian Postal Strike And IR Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) wishes to advise its shareholders, due to the Canada Post mail strike, of alternative ways to vote their shares for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting").

The Meeting will be held in person at the offices of McMillan LLP, 1500 Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at 10:00 a.m. (local time) on November 7, 2025. The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon and the related management discussion and analysis. To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year. To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. To consider any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this Notice and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular and the form of proxy prepared in respect of the Meeting have been mailed to shareholders and are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bionxt.com. Shareholders who do not receive these Meeting materials on a timely basis through the normal course of delivery are encouraged to access them via SEDAR+ or to contact Hugh Rogers at 778-598-2698 or investor.relations@bionxt.com to obtain copies.

Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote their shareholdings in advance of the Meeting. All proxies must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the Meeting, and may be submitted to Computershare via fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (416) 263-9524, or by hand to 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto, ON M5H 4A6. Registered shareholders may call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain a control number to vote online (go to www.investorvote.com and enter the control number). Please note that the form of proxy found on SEDAR+ is not personalized and each registered shareholder must ensure its name and address are added, and that the proxy is duly signed and dated, before submission.

Beneficial holders should contact their brokerage house or depositary company directly, as each intermediary has its own form of proxy return instructions.

Any questions with respect to voting matters may be directed to Computershare, the Company's transfer agent, at 1-800-564-6253.

The Company has complied with the filing requirements for proxy-related material in Section 9.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, and has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy related materials pursuant to the CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") (244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249 New York, N.Y. 10001 USA, 1-866-773-3540, info@nativeads.com) pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$200,000, with a term of up to six months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where the majority of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principals are arms length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTCQB Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

