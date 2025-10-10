

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.8 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 647.891 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.7 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 3.5 percent gain in August (originally 3.6 percent).



Excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 4.2 percent at 569.235 trillion yen, up from 3.8 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts was up 1.3 percent on year at 78.656 trillion yen, steady from August.



Lending from foreign banks surged26.1 percent on year to 6.662 trillion yen, up from 15.6 percent a month earlier.



