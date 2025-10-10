

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.7 percent - again topping forecasts for 2.5 percent but unchanged from the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.1 percent on month and slumped 3.2 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News