



TOKYO, Oct 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. Under the motto, "Make ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future," it regularly hosts special exhibitions for popular anime and attracts 214,731 visitors (as of September 15, 2025) from both Japan and overseas as a facility that communicates the appeal of Japanese anime to the world.Anime Tokyo Station has been holding a special exhibition from August 2025 for the TV anime "SPYxFAMILY", a series popular not just in Japan but the entire world, in anticipation of its third season which is scheduled to begin broadcast in October.Two new designs will be added to the illustration cards, which are distributed as an admission bonus. The second design of illustration cards to be distributed from September 27 (Sat.) to October 17 (Fri.) is based on key visuals from Season 3 of the TV anime with the adorable Anya in the center. The third design of illustration cards is scheduled to be distributed from October 18 (Sat.) to November 9 (Sun.)*The third design will be posted on the official website and social media accounts of Anime Tokyo Station once it is finalized.Additionally, meet-and-greet events with Anya have been confirmed for October 26 (Sun.), which will be limited to 20 persons per session. Here, participants will be able to take commemorative photos as a memory of their time with the adorable Anya. Applications to attend the events are scheduled to become accessible on September 22 (Mon.)We invite you to visit Anime Tokyo Station and fully enjoy the world of TV anime "SPYxFAMILY" and the appeal of its characters.Visit the page below for more information on the TV anime "SPYxFAMILY" Special Exhibition.https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000019.000017625.htmlIllustration card distribution periods2nd design: September 27 (Sat.) to October 17 (Fri.)3rd design: October 18 (Sat.) to November 9 (Sun.)*The third design will be posted on the official website and social media accounts of Anime Tokyo Station once it is finalized.Meet-and-greet detailsSchedule: October 26, 2025 (Sun.)Times: 12:00 to 12:20 p.m., 2:00 to 2:20 p.m., 4:00 to 4:20 p.m.Venue: 1st floor, Anime Tokyo StationNo. of participants: One group of 20 persons per sessionApplication date: From September 22 (Mon.), 2025Application URL:https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=sjllvYMzeUKeqQjbSWgenOWI7el10bNKtCCrxh_eAeZUOENOV0VJTFdPTTZXQTBRQjhXVVk5UDA0QS4uNotes:- Date, time, and contents are subject to change.- Please fill in the application after reading and understanding the notes on the application page.Exhibition Overview- Exhibition Title: TV Anime "SPYxFAMILY" Special Exhibition- Exhibition Period: August 16, 2025 (Sat) to November 9, 2025 (Sun)- Location: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. last admission for special exhibitions: 6:30 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/- SNS:X | https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20251010.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.