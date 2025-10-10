

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co. (SVNDF.PK, SVNDY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of parent for the six months ended on August 31, 2025 rose to 121.80 billion yen or 47.83 yen per share from 52.24 billion yen or 20.08 yen per share last year.



But revenues from operations for the period declined to 5.62 trillion yen from 6.04 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, the company now projects net income attributable to owners of parent to be 265.00 billion yen or 107.66 yen per share and revenues from operations of 10.56 trillion yen. Previously, it was expected net income attributable to owners of parent to be 255.00 billion yen or 102.92 yen per share and revenues from operations of 10.72 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News