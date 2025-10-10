Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia successfully completes an upsized offering of shares - funding the company to overall profitability

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Idorsia successfully completes the offering of 16.4 million new and treasury shares - upsized from 15 million shares - through an accelerated bookbuilding process with gross proceeds of CHF 65.6 million

Allschwil, Switzerland - October 10, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA, "Idorsia") announces that it has successfully raised CHF 65.6 million through the placement of 16.4 million registered shares (the "Offer Shares") at a placement price of CHF 4.00 per share - in-line with the Volume-Weighted Average Price from the last 30 days - by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Offering"). The proceeds from the Offering strengthen Idorsia's balance sheet and will fund the company's disciplined investment in accelerating the commercial trajectory of QUVIVIQ and advancing a de-risked, science-driven pipeline, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Arno Groenewoud, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"We are very pleased with the strong investor response and successful completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. The oversubscribed demand from top-tier institutional investors reflects a clear recognition of Idorsia's significant potential. The proceeds strengthen our financial position and significantly extend our cash runway, enabling us to fund our activities through to overall profitability in 2027. This milestone marks the completion of our financial turnaround since early 2025 and firmly positions us on a path toward sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders."

The Offer Shares are sourced from Idorsia's capital band and issued without subscription rights to existing shareholders (12.9 million newly issued shares representing 5.45% of the approximately 236 million Idorsia shares listed on SIX prior to the transaction) as well as from treasury shares (3.5 million).

The newly issued shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on October 13, 2025, and will rank pari passu with the existing shares. Payment and settlement are expected to take place on October 14, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, Idorsia agreed to a 180-day lock-up period, inclusive of the equity line set up in September 2025 and due to expire at the end of March 2026. Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, the founding shareholders of Idorsia, have each agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days after the listing of the newly issued shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines - either with in-house capabilities or together with partners - and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients.

Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact:

George Thampy

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com - media.relations@idorsia.com - www.idorsia.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Idorsia and its business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Idorsia to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Idorsia disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

