Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker 
10-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is 
pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker to the 
Company with immediate effect. 
 
On 1 July 2025, Peterhouse Capital Limited and Novum Securities Limited announced that they had agreed to combine their 
Capital Markets business under the new name of AlbR Capital Limited. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 

Coinsilium Group Limited                      +350 2000 8223 
 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                  +44 (0)7785 381 089 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0)1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                                +44 (0)20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                                Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  404666 
EQS News ID:  2210898 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210898&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
