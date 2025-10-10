DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker 10-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect. On 1 July 2025, Peterhouse Capital Limited and Novum Securities Limited announced that they had agreed to combine their Capital Markets business under the new name of AlbR Capital Limited. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0)7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

