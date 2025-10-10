

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial output dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in August, much slower than the 5.3 percent decrease in July, which was the fastest decrease since May 2024.



The overall decline was mainly due to a 2.3 percent contraction in the utility sector output and a 1.0 percent fall in the mining and quarrying production.



On the other hand, output produced in the electrical and electronics industry grew 12.2 percent annually in August. The metal industry expanded 4.2 percent, and manufacturing output was 2.8 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered strongly by 2.6 percent versus a 1.9 percent drop in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News