

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in August from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 264 million in August from EUR 201 million in the same month last year. In July, the trade gap was EUR 420 million.



Exports were 2.0 percent lower on a year-on-year basis in August, while imports showed an increase of 2.0 percent.



Exports to EU countries grew by 3 percent, but exports to non-EU countries fell by 16.0 percent. Exports of electrical equipment to the United States, wood and articles of wood to the United Kingdom, and machinery and mechanical appliances to Russia saw the biggest decline.



