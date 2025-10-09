Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025

WKN: A1161Y | ISIN: FR0011995588
München
10.10.25 | 08:01
7,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
09.10.2025 18:12 Uhr
Voltalia: Start of production at the Clifton Solar plant in the United Kingdom

Start of production at the Clifton Solar plant in the United Kingdom

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of production at its Clifton Solar power plant, with a capacity in operation of 45 megawatts, located in Dorset, near Yeovil

Clifton Solar power plant is now operational. With an installed capacity of 45 megawatts, it will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of over 10,600 households and is expected to offset 11,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

This project, along with the Higher Stockbridge project currently under construction, was awarded a Contract for Difference as part of the fourth round of auctions (CfD AR4), securing a fixed tariff for 20 years.

With these new projects, Voltalia strengthens its presence in the United Kingdom, where it now operates four solar and storage plants, representing a total capacity in operation of 134 megawatts. An additional 79 megawatts are currently under construction. In addition, Voltalia has previously supported third-party clients in the development and operation of more than 23 additional projects, totaling 195 megawatts.

In a context of accelerated energy transition and high energy price volatility, Voltalia actively contributes to the UK's carbon neutrality and energy security goals by delivering green energy at a competitive cost.

"We are very proud to have commissioned the Clifton Solar power plant. This project reflects our commitment to the UK market and our contribution to the national Clean Power goal of generating 95% low-carbon electricity by 2030", said Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 Turnover 2025, on October 22nd, 2025 (post-closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.




With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.




Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index.
Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		 Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
