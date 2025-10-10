Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906170 | ISIN: CA04364G1063 | Ticker-Symbol: BHQ
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 21:43
0,039 Euro
+11,30 % +0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOT RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOT RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0230,04711:19
0,0310,03911:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 00:24 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascot Resources Ltd.: Ascot Provides Update on Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQB: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") announces that effective October 14, 2025, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol AOT.

The Company's common shares will delist from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") effective at the close of market on October 10, 2025.

The Company remains in good standing under the applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under the applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

James A. (Jim) Currie
CEO and Director

For further information contact:

KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC. Email: AOT@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQB under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine which is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, NEX or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.