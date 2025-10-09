Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Names Myers as Chief Revenue Officer, Radigan as Chief Administrative Officer

Newly created roles to further accelerate growth, innovation and efficiency in the company's sales and administrative functions worldwide

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced it is appointing two current members of its executive leadership team to new roles to further accelerate growth, innovation and efficiency in the company's sales and administrative functions worldwide.

Joe Myers has been appointed chief revenue officer (CRO), effective Jan. 1, 2026. In this newly created role, Myers will lead the company's global Banking and Retail sales teams to deliver integrated, customer-focused solutions that fuel long-term growth and profitability. His focus will be to drive revenue acceleration, capitalize on the momentum in the Retail market to expand the global sales pipeline, improve functional alignment to optimize resources, and further refine work processes to strengthen market execution across both business segments.

Elizabeth (Lisa) Radigan will become chief administrative officer (CAO), effective Dec. 1. Expanding upon her current responsibilities as the company's chief legal officer, Radigan will align and streamline core support functions in human resources, security operations, employee communications and facilities to maximize efficiency, consistency and reduce costs while maintaining high standards of integrity. She will also champion a high-performance culture that empowers employees, enhances collaboration and creates an engaging, inclusive environment where teams can do their best work.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "I am proud to elevate two exceptional leaders who embody our culture of innovation, collaboration and performance. Joe will unite our Banking and Retail businesses to accelerate growth and strengthen customer partnerships, while Lisa will drive greater speed, efficiency and an empowered, people-first culture. With a fortress balance sheet and a mindset of continuous improvement, we are positioned to keep delivering outstanding results for our customers and shareholders."

Joe Myers, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president, Global Banking, said: "I am excited to take on this new role and honored to lead our talented global teams across both Banking and Retail. We are operating in a dynamic market with significant opportunity, and I'm excited to continue building on the very solid foundation we've established to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Lisa Radigan, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, said: "I am thrilled to take on this position and partner even more closely with our teams around the world. My commitment is to help drive Diebold Nixdorf's success by uniting and empowering our people, improving how we work and breaking down silos to deliver results with integrity, efficiency and enterprise-wide resiliency."

Additionally, Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, Global Retail, has decided to leave Diebold Nixdorf to pursue other interests. He will remain with the company through early 2026 to help ensure a smooth transition. Marquez said, "I want to thank Ilhami for his two decades of leadership at DN and commitment to our success. As the head of Retail, he has effectively led the organization through industry changes and positioned us very well for several major growth initiatives, including in the North America market. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

