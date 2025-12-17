Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Moody's Ratings Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf's Credit Rating to B1

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Moody's Ratings (Moody's) upgraded the credit ratings of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, to B1 from B2 with a stable outlook.

According to Moody's, the upgrade reflects the company's improved leverage, strengthened liquidity position and consistent positive free cash flow in 2025. Moody's also recognized Diebold Nixdorf's leading market share in the global ATM industry. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its improved financial profile and grow earnings, supported by disciplined operational execution.

Tom Timko, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "We are exceptionally proud of the progress Diebold Nixdorf has made delivering consistent, positive free cash flow quarter after quarter, and maintaining our fortress balance sheet. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational excellence has strengthened our liquidity position, providing us with the flexibility to invest in growth and return capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, we're optimistic about the opportunities in front of us and our ability to drive long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024, and the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

