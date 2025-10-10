Anzeige
WKN: A1W9VK | ISIN: SE0004977692 | Ticker-Symbol: V8E
Frankfurt
10.10.25 | 08:19
6,110 Euro
-0,33 % -0,020
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4406,50011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025: Continued stable growth in a changing world


- Our income from property management improved by 13% and we also continued to strengthen our financial position and flexibility. The industrial and logistics segment is still the driving force, showing good demand and complementing our office segment. Shortly after the end of the period, we signed an industrial lease of 10,400 sqm in our new project Arendal Port View, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January - September 2025

  • Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 1 309 million.
  • The operating surplus increased by 6% to SEK 1 037 million.
  • Income from property management increased by 13% to SEK 597 million (526), corresponding to SEK 4.98 per share (4.39).
  • Net lettings amounted to SEK -29 million (-37).
  • Net investments amounted to SEK -733 million (613).

Quarter July - September 2025

  • Rental income increased by 4% to SEK 433 million.
  • Operating surplus increased by 2% to SEK 340 million.
  • Income from property management increased by 9% to SEK 198 million (181), corresponding to SEK 1.65 per share (1.51).
  • Net lettings amounted to SEK -41 million (-41).
  • Net investments amounted to SEK -60 million (194).

Events in the quarter

  • Formal termination of Nordea's lease contract received. The lease has been extended until the end of March 2027.
  • New lettings raise the occupancy rate in the Mimo property to 88%.
  • Neighbourhood transformation starts with 640 sq. m. restaurant investment in the area Gullbergsvass/Lilla Bommen.
  • Platzer is named Listed Company of the Year 2025.
  • The Platzer share continues to be considered green under Nasdaq Green Equity Designation.

After the end of the period

  • Lease of 10,400 sqm to a major industrial player in the new project Arendal Port View.

The interim report and presentation are available on our website.

Report Presentation in English - today at 11:30 CEST

Today at 11:30 CEST, investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders are invited to a webcast conference call presenting the report. Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, and Jakob Nilsson, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session.

Links

Webcast link
Teleconference link
Link information and registration at Financialhearings.com


The presentation will also be held in Swedish today at 10:00 CEST:

Link information and registration at Financialhearings.com

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)709 99 24 05
Jakob Nilsson, CFO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)707 84 83 51

This is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 10 October 2025 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact persons shown above.


Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 30 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
