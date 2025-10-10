Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025: Continued stable growth in a changing world



- Our income from property management improved by 13% and we also continued to strengthen our financial position and flexibility. The industrial and logistics segment is still the driving force, showing good demand and complementing our office segment. Shortly after the end of the period, we signed an industrial lease of 10,400 sqm in our new project Arendal Port View, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January - September 2025

Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 1 309 million.

The operating surplus increased by 6% to SEK 1 037 million.

Income from property management increased by 13% to SEK 597 million (526), corresponding to SEK 4.98 per share (4.39).

Net lettings amounted to SEK -29 million (-37).

Net investments amounted to SEK -733 million (613).

Quarter July - September 2025

Rental income increased by 4% to SEK 433 million.

Operating surplus increased by 2% to SEK 340 million.

Income from property management increased by 9% to SEK 198 million (181), corresponding to SEK 1.65 per share (1.51).

Net lettings amounted to SEK -41 million (-41).

Net investments amounted to SEK -60 million (194).



Events in the quarter

Formal termination of Nordea's lease contract received. The lease has been extended until the end of March 2027.

New lettings raise the occupancy rate in the Mimo property to 88%.

Neighbourhood transformation starts with 640 sq. m. restaurant investment in the area Gullbergsvass/Lilla Bommen.

Platzer is named Listed Company of the Year 2025.

The Platzer share continues to be considered green under Nasdaq Green Equity Designation.

After the end of the period

Lease of 10,400 sqm to a major industrial player in the new project Arendal Port View.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 30 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.